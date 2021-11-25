Varun Dhawan shares Bhediya first look poster, Huma Qureshi reacts with ‘wolf whistles’

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan shared a poster of his upcoming film Bhediya on Instagram. The actor also changed his Instagram name to Bhediya.

Sharing the poster, Varun wrote, “#BHEDIYA, A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook. In cinemas 25th November 2022.”

In the poster, Varun is seen shrouded in mystic red with his eyes glowing yellow. The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Actor Alia Bhatt commented on Varun's post with fire emojis. Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared clapping hands emojis, while Huma Qureshi wrote, “wolf whistles.” Tusshar Kapoor posted heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

The film boasts of visual effects by Hollywood’s effects studio, Mr. X, an award-winning effects company, which is a part of Technicolor Creative Studios. The company has worked on Oscar-nominated films Love and Monsters, as well as the Emmy-winning show Vikings.

Talking about his collaboration with Mr. X, producer Dinesh Vijan has said, “Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised Bhediya, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale”.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Talking about the film, Amar said, “Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It’s not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible”.

Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He has recently wrapped up the shoot of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film stars him alongside Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.