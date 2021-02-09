Kriti Sanon shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra: 'Seconds before action'

Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer since early January. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of BTS pictures from shoot. She also revealed the name of her character.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Final touches.. The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography."

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan, reacted to the picture. While Jacqueline dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, Warda wrote: "Totally love’em both."

Some time back, Kriti had shared a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie and written: "26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson."

Kriti has been sharing pictures from the film shoot on Instagram. On the first day of shoot, she had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go... @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhadsamji @sknadiadwala @harjeetsphotography."

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala film. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, who wants to become a film director.

