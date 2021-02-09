Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra: 'Seconds before action'
Kriti Sanon shares Bachchan Pandey BTS pics, gives a glimpse of her character Myra: 'Seconds before action'

Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of pictures from her shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. She plays a journalist in the film, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar play leads in Bachchan Pandey.

Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer since early January. On Tuesday, she shared a couple of BTS pictures from shoot. She also revealed the name of her character.

Sharing the photos, she wrote: "Final touches.. The seconds before “Action”.. when I’m still a bit of ME but also a bit of MYRA .. #Myra #BachchanPandey #BTS @nadiadwalagrandson @harjeetsphotography."

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Khan, reacted to the picture. While Jacqueline dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, Warda wrote: "Totally love’em both."

Some time back, Kriti had shared a picture of Akshay Kumar from the movie and written: "26th Jan 2022 !! #BachchanPandey #Repost @akshaykumar His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @nadiadwalagrandson."

Also read: Mia Khalifa asks why Priyanka Chopra is silent on farmers' protests: 'Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?'

Kriti has been sharing pictures from the film shoot on Instagram. On the first day of shoot, she had written: "1st Day of 1st film shoot in 2021!! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey Here we go... @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson #SajidSir @akshaykumar @farhadsamji @sknadiadwala @harjeetsphotography."

Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji and is a Sajid Nadiadwala film. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Kriti will be seen in the role of a journalist, who wants to become a film director.

bachchan pandey

