Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon shares new poster of surrogacy drama Mimi, says this July 'expect the extraordinary from the ordinary'
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares new poster of surrogacy drama Mimi, says this July 'expect the extraordinary from the ordinary'

Actor Kriti Sanon, on Thursday, shared a new poster of her upcoming film Mimi, a surrogacy drama, and said there was an announcement to be made in July about it.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon in the lead, has been directed by Laxman Utekar.

Actor Kriti Sanon, on Friday, surprised her fans by sharing her first look from her most anticipated movie Mimi.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a motion poster of the film, wherein she is seen cradling her baby bump. "Nothing like what you're expecting," reads the tagline on the poster.

Kriti Sanon also shared that she will announce some interesting details about the film in July. "This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned," she added.

Also read: Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother. For her role, Kriti had to put on 15 kilos.

Actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Tripathi are also a part of the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon bollywood mimi

Related Stories

tv

Himanshi Khurana responds to fan asking for a pic 'without lip fillers': 'Natural mile mummy se'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:39 PM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibin' in her large sunglasses in new pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:11 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

70-year-old man cycles to people in need amid pandemic in Hyderabad

Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed

Rashid Khan gives a golf-related twist to MS Dhoni's helicopter shot. Watch

Raveena Tandon posts ‘my house has become like Dr Dolittle’s home’. Here’s why
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP