Kriti Sanon is amused after fans ask her to retain ‘15 kgs plus’ Mimi look, reveals how many now call her chubby Sanon

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 15:17 IST

Before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented last month, actor Kriti Sanon had been shooting for her next film, Mimi in Rajasthan. She had reportedly put on 15 kilos for her role as a surrogate mother. Now, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Kriti has revealed how her fans had loved her fuller avatar and had begun calling her ‘chubby Sanon’.

In the video, a fan’s note (read by the host) to the actor asked her to consider retaining her ‘15 kgs plus’ look. Amused at the suggestion, Kriti mentioned “I have gotten this comment a lot. It’s really funny that my fans have started calling me chubby Sanon. It’s too funny. It’s really cute and I like the nickname also.” However, the actor said she would not be able to do so and joked how she would never be able to do Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe (her hit song from Stree) if she did. She, however, said that she was open to the idea of retaining 5 kilos.

Another fan asked about her experience of gaining weight in a limited period of time. Kriti mentioned her team initially thought she would not be able to do it. As her metabolism is ‘high’; the idea of gaining 15 kilos seemed like an uphill task. “It was something that actually my whole team thought I won’t be able to do. My body type is such that my metabolism is high.”

For the makers, the initial target was 10 kilos but, given her height, even after gaining 7 kilos, it didn’t show on her body. That’s when her director Laxman Utekar asked her to gain 15 kilos. “Initial target was 10 kilos and when I gained about 7, they realised that I am tall and it doesn’t show as much. That’s when my director Laxman sir told me that I think you will have to gain weight to 15 for it to show on my face and on the screen.”

She said that while it was fun in parts (as she could binge on food), there were also days, when she was sick of it. “Times when you have to stuff yourself with food when you are not wanting to”... that was “not fun”. The fact that she could not workout at all did not feel good. A point came when she started feeling “very unfit”. When she saw the effect onscreen, it felt good but to repeat the process, she “would think twice”, she added.

Speaking about working in Mimi, Kriti had earlier told IANS in an interview, how it had been a journey of self discovery for her as an actor. “I had a really nice experience shooting for the film. In fact, I feel this is one of the most besautiful scripts I have read. Sometimes, it happens that certain scenes of a film look really good on paper but you are not able to execute them when you are shooting, and vice versa. But in this film that wasn’t the case.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychay!. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

(With IANS inputs)

