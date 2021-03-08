Kriti Sanon takes a tumble and almost falls to the ground, fans blame her 'high heels'. Watch video

Kriti Sanon took a tumble right before a posing session for the paparazzi outside a salon on Monday. However, she was able to regain her balance at the last minute.

In a video shared online, Kriti is seen slipping and almost falling, as the photographers call out to her. She managed to grab on to a stationary car and restore balance. She then heaved a sigh of relief and went on to pose for the lenses.

Some fans took to the comments section to point out that Kriti could have averted the slip if she opted for flats instead of heels. “Aisa hota hai kabhi kabhi high heels phehnne se (sometimes, this happens when one wears high heels),” one wrote. “Heels ki jarurat he kya isse (does she really need heels),” another questioned.

However, many fans stood up for Kriti and hit out at those making unkind remarks about the near-fall. “Yaar she is human and we tend to fall so just being a celebrity doesn't make her a joke,” one wrote. “Please You should have avoided this to post or upload,why make fun of such an sweet innocent delicate soft-spoken Girl,” another commented. “Why is everyone being so judgmental. It can happen to anybody,” a third wrote.

On the work front, Kriti has a number of projects in the pipeline, including Mimi, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Ganapath.

Mimi will see Kriti playing a surrogate mother and this is the first time that she is carrying a film entirely on her shoulders. She underwent a physical transformation for her role and put on 15 kilos to play a pregnant woman.

During a live session on the Helo app, Kriti said that she gave her nod to Mimi instantly. She said, “Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realised the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor.”

