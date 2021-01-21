Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary with sweet memory of him ‘smiling like a child’
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Kriti Sanon paid tribute to her close friend and Raabta co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput, with a sweet memory. She shared a happy picture of him and said that she will always remember him ‘smiling like a child’.
“This is how I’ll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are,” Kriti captioned a picture of Sushant posing next to a pillar on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor, who worked with Sushant in Chhichhore, shared a still from the film on her Instagram stories along with a heart emoji.
Sushant died on June 14. Kriti and Shraddha were among the few from the film fraternity to attend his funeral.
Kriti lambasted certain sections of the media for their insensitive reporting and knocking on the car of her door to get clearer photos and bytes. “Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity before our profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don’t forget that,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
Also read: Kunal Kemmu recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s experience with the paparazzi at a swimming pool got 'dangerous’
Kriti remembered Sushant when she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last year and watched Raabta in quarantine. She was also overwhelmed with emotion when she watched his final film, Dil Bechara, a month after his death.
Sharing a glimpse of the end credits of Dil Bechara, which featured several behind-the-scenes and candid pictures of Sushant on the sets, Kriti wrote, “Its not Seri! And it will never sink in.. This broke my heart..again... In Manny, i saw YOU come alive in so so many moments.. i knew exactly where you had put in a bit of yourself in the character..And as always, your most magical bits were your silences.. those bits where you said nothing and yet u said so much!”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why
- Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'
- Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox