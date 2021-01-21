Kunal Kemmu recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s experience with the paparazzi at a swimming pool got 'dangerous’
- Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, were born in the spotlight. While the little ones have grown quite used to the paparazzi attention, there have been times that it ‘got a bit dangerous’.
On Kareena’s chat show What Women Want, Kunal talked about the paparazzi culture that their children are growing up in. “You know, there are times when I don’t think much about it but then, there are times when it bothers me,” he said, adding that being followed around by photographers is a fairly new phenomenon for them as well, and they were only just getting accustomed to being clicked outside restaurants when their kids were born.
Kunal said that the paparazzi culture is ‘slightly unfair’ to the children because they grow up thinking that this is how the world is. “I don’t know the kind of psychological effect it might have on them eventually,” he said. He added, however, that since it exists, he does not ‘want to scare the child’ by suddenly trying to hide them when photographers show up.
Also read | Priyanka Chopra talks of the time she ‘broke up with America’ and returned to India: ‘I went into a shell’
While Kunal said that the paparazzi have been ‘pretty respectful’ of requests to not click their children, things can get out of hand sometimes. “It got a bit dangerous, I remember, when Tim and Inaaya had gone to some swimming pool. Door se kisine zoom lens (Someone trained a zoom lens on them from afar)… That I am completely against. That is not okay. A parent has to be aware ki aisa ho raha hai (that this is happening). It can’t be that khufiya (secret) thing happening somewhere,” he said.
Four-year-old Taimur, who has been a paparazzi favourite ever since he came from the hospital after being born, has now learnt to say ‘no’ to being clicked. He is often spotted with Inaaya on their playdates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol says it took ‘many years’ to consider herself beautiful. This is why
- Kajol revealed why she found herself 'attractive' and even 'sexy', but never 'beautiful'. It took her many years to associate that adjective with herself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aayush Sharma gifts a PS4 to a young co-star on Antim sets. See pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birthday with sweet memory
- Kriti Sanon remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary with a happy photo. She hoped that he is 'smiling and at peace' in the afterlife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s paparazzi experience got 'dangerous'
- Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Swara is in splits after Kangana claims she never read anyone's private chats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann wishes Tahira on birthday, scholarship named after Sushant announced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger, Disha wish his sister Krishna on her birthday with pics, funny videos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita remembers Sushant on 35th birthday: 'I know you're happy where you are'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli step out first time since daughter's birth. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Tahira Kashyap Khurrana: As long as your spirit is young, what are numbers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav bows down: Is censorship the way forward for OTT?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rinku Rajguru: Don’t understand stardom, I enjoy being the way I am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reveals what made her ‘break up with US’ at 15, return to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal on theatre Vs OTT: Some films are made for cinematic experience
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox