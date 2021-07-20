Kriti Sanon talks about her transformation for Mimi: 'I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months'

Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her next outing Mimi, for which she had to put on weight for her role of a surrogate mother, recently revealed how she could not shoot for any other project for some months due to this.

Talking about setting aside a chunk of some months for the shoot of Mimi, Kriti said, "I had to put on 15 kgs in 2 months for Mimi which I could start losing only once I had completed the film."

She added, "It made more sense to not take up any other project during the shoot and even till a few months after since I needed to lose the weight before starting any other project. I did let go of a lot of award show performances too in that period because dancing makes me lose weight very fast."

Kriti will be carrying this content-driven film on her own shoulders as she is all set to deliver probably one of her best performances so far playing a different, mature role of a mother for the first time.

The upcoming film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar and Supriya Pathak. Mimi will narrate a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Laxman Utekar has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). It is produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from Mimi, the actor has an impressive lineup of films including Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Ganapath, Hum Do Hamaare Do along with another unannounced project.