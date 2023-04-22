Kriti Sanon travels economy class to Indore, plays with a baby on flight; fans call her ‘so sweet’

Kriti Sanon is in Indore and gorging on the city's famous poha and jalebi. But what caught the fans' attention first is that she travelled to the city in economy class. She was even filmed playing with a baby on the flight. (Also read: Deepika Padukone flies economy class; fans say she didn't respond to them. Watch)

Kriti Sanon has been spotted on an economy Indigo flight to Indore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo shared videos of Kriti from the economy Indigo 6E flight. Kriti was seen in a white dress and a pink shawl over her shoulders. She wore a black mask and styled her hair in waves. She was carrying a coffee flask and her cell phone too as she walked down the aisle behind a couple of others.

Another video showed her sitting in her window seat while interacting with a small child. The child extended their hand from the seat in front of Kriti's and the actor held it and blew kisses. She even caught a glimpse of the camera filming her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans of the actor called her gesture sweet. “She is so pyaari (sweet) my babez,” wrote one. “She becomes baby when she is with a baby,” wrote another. “She’s the sweetest person ever,” also read a comment. A few, however, questioned why she was being filmed on the flight. “Now she has a cameraman on flights with her and looking towards the camera,” read a comment. “So???? Is she some kind of an angel??? Is she from heaven???? Economy from Mumbai to Delhi or Mumbai to Bangalore cost u more than 3 to 4k. Those who are in economy are still rich. Stop this kind of bragging. Trying to show celebs as some kind of Mahan,” read another comment.

Kriti Sanon will be seen next with Shahid Kapoor in an untitled romantic movie. The film recently concluded production, the makers announced on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kriti Sanon eating poha and jalebi in Indore.

Backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the romance drama is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Maddock Films shared the news of production wrap on the project and also revealed the movie will be released in theatres in October this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"An impossible love story! announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!" the banner wrote alongside a poster of film.

She also has Adipurush with Prabhas which will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.