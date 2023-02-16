Deepika Padukone flies economy class; fans say she didn't respond to them. Watch

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted inside a flight by a fan who then posted her video on their social media account. In the small clip, the actor can be seen walking swiftly towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. (Also read: Deepika Padukone hugs AbRam Khan on the sets of Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan jokes he is 'the stylist.' Watch)

Deepika kept a low profile and walked swiftly without greeting any of the co-passengers. But eagle-eyed fans were ready with their cellphone cameras, and recorded the actor as she made her way through the flight, followed by her bodyguard. In the video, which was posted by a fan club of Deepika Padukone on Twitter, she can be seen wearing a bright orange and blue jacket and matching cap along with oversized sunglasses. As she made her way through the cabin door, a fan also called her and said, "Hi Deepika!" but the actor didn't seem to notice.

Recently, she had shared a video on Instagram with her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan as they tried on different products from her 82E line of cosmetics. Fans also spotted her with Shah Rukh's son AbRam in the making video of the song Besharam Rang that was released recently by the production house. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which revolves around the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop John Abraham's Jim-led terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. Deepika plays the female lead while Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia also have prominent roles in the film.

Pathaan has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film in history after beating Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). The film now stands at a gross worldwide collection of ₹970 crore, as per Yash Raj Films.

