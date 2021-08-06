Kritika Kamra, Tisca Chopra, Nandita Das: Stars weave together support to protect Indian handloom

There is a growing tribe of voices in Bollywood. striving to not only protect the rich traditional heritage of Indian handloom, but also help the community behind it sustain itself in the times of crisis. While actor Viday Balan has been vocal for the local for long, actors such as Tisca Chopra, Kritika Kamra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Samantha Prabhu, and Masaba Gupta, are also actively pushing their star power to protect the vibrant and diverse legacy.

On National Handloom Day (August 7), we get talking to some about preserving the past the elegant past for a richer future. Here’s what they have to say:

Kritika Kamra

Since last year, things have been really tough for everybody, especially for artisans, and craftsmen. There has been a major dip in demand for these already dying art forms. My experience through my Chanderi project has shown me that it is really difficult for them to survive. Even today, Indian handlooms are not packaged and brought to people in a way it should be. A lot of designers are doing it, but still I feel apart from occasion, it has still not come into our radar of casual everyday. The habit of investing in pieces that take longer to come to you and has a sense of exclusive factor, is one to cultivate. When the story behind it reaches people, then people are interested and want to explore the option of buying. I hope more people support this call because these art forms have been cultivated for years, and if we don’t support them, they will die.

Tisca Chopra

Indian fashion stands out internationally because of the rich traditional weaves that are part of Indian heritage. Machine made can never replace handmade & that is also what is unique and beautiful about Indian weaves & embroideries like silk, Chanderi, ikat, kantha, kalamkari & khadi. The pandemic had been heavy for all of us but for traditional craftsperson, that are often in their villages and wait for city buyers to generate income, it’s been a seriously difficult time. I have been mindful to buy local crafts from indigenous weavers via supply chains that give most of the profit to weavers and craftsmen.

Nandita Das

My father, a painter, has also been a collector of folk art, crafts and handloom textiles all his life. So I grew up with craft objects and hand spun material all around me. I developed a natural affinity for hand made crafts and handlooms. I have always worn natural fabrics. They breathe and feel better and are beautiful. India has such a vast, diverse and rich handloom heritage. I am always in awe of what are weavers make and so it pains me to see many of the traditional handloom weaves disappearing or getting corrupted with modern day demands. While I am not a purist and I am all for evolution of art, but often the modern inputs disregard the richness of our weaves and embroidery tradition. I am always asked why I wear a sari for all formal occasions. Apart from the fact they are so beautiful, it is also my little way of honouring nameless and faceless weavers. The only way to keep the art alive, is to use it in our daily life.