KRK, amid feud with Salman Khan, praises 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood: 'Pure truth'

Kamaal R Khan, popularly known as KRK, praised Vivek Oberoi for speaking the 'pure truth' in an interview with Hindustan Times. The self-proclaimed critic has been in a feud with Salman Khan and his supporters.

KRK took to Twitter on Tuesday and reached out to Vivek after the latter expressed his opinions on Bollywood's inability to accept criticism and Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Addressing the actor, KRK tweeted, "Bhai @vivekoberoi your interview is brilliant and pure truth. Keep it up!"

In a conversation with HT, Vivek had said, “We have our good side, but we refuse to acknowledge our bad side. For any individual, industry, or fraternity to flourish, one needs to know ke hum mein kitni khamiyan hain (we also have a few drawbacks), our mistakes and the wrongs of the industry,” Oberoi points out, and adds, “But we have a little bit of ostrich syndrome. Because we don’t acknowledge that hamari industry mein kuch gadbad hai (there is something wrong in our industry).”

Referring to Sushant's death, Vivek added, "Then also nobody wanted to really and truly acknowledge that there is something systematically wrong (in the industry), and just wanted to write it off ke ek incident hogaya (one-off incident).”

Meanwhile, in another tweet, KRK urged 'friends Bollywood Wala' to come forward and speak up against 'bhaigiri'. He tweeted, "Dear friends Bollywood Wala, if you are fed up of bhaigiri in the Bollywood then pls speak up. Please speaks without fear. It’s just a fear otherwise nobody can damage your career. Jiske Apne career Ke Laale Pade Hain, Woh Apka Career Kaise Damage Kar Degaa Yaar (Whose own career has lost hope, how will damage your career)."

KRK is involved in a legal battle with Salman. According to the Radhe actor's lawyers, the defamation case against KRK is over his allegations of money laundering. However, KRK maintains that it is over his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.