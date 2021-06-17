KRK calls himself Mika Singh’s ‘baap’, claims his video surpassed views on singer’s diss track within hours

Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, declared that he is Mika Singh’s ‘baap (father)’ in a new tweet. KRK cited the 2.4 million views on his video about Mika and warned him to think a hundred times before taking him on again.

In a post on Twitter, KRK claimed that his video retaliation to Mika Singh’s diss track surpassed the views on the song in just 72 hours. “Only 2.3 million people watched Chirkut Suwar (worthless pig) singer #Mika’s song in 6 days. And 2.4 million people have watched my video #HawasKaPujariMika within 72 hours! Beta Aa Gaya Swaad? Ab Aage Baap Se Takraane Se Pahle 100 Baar Soch Lena (Son, how does it feel, swallowing this bitter pill? Next time, think at least a hundred times before taking on your father).”

KRK clapped back at Mika Singh in a new tweet.

Mika, earlier this month, released a diss track against KRK titled KRK Kutta (KRK is a dog). Meanwhile, KRK has announced a diss track of his own, titled Suwar (pig). The two got into a war of words after Mika slammed KRK and sided with Salman Khan. KRK is being sued for defamation by Salman.

KRK hit back with a video posted on his YouTube channel, in which he claimed that Mika had once begged for an invitation to his birthday party. KRK also said that in 2004, Mika requested him to arrange a concert in Dubai for him.

Interestingly, while KRK has now called himself Mika’s ‘baap (father)’, Mika earlier called KRK his ‘son’. A few days ago, Mika landed up outside KRK’s house in Mumbai and promised not to beat him up. “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son,” Mika told the media, addressing KRK.