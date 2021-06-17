KRK calls Kangana Ranaut ‘deedi’ in new post, hits out at ‘idiots’ for pointing out he is older

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kamaal R Khan aka KRK called Kangana Ranaut ‘deedi (elder sister)’ in a new tweet. He reacted to the backlash he faced for it and slammed ‘idiots’ for finding fault with the term.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, posted about Kangana Ranaut on Twitter.

Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has now trained his guns on Kangana Ranaut. In a new post on Twitter, he announced that he will ‘review’ her act of filing a plea in the Bombay High Court, seeking renewal of her passport. He also responded to criticism for referring to her as ‘deedi (elder sister)’.

In his tweet, KRK wrote, “Deedi #KanganaRanaut approached court to renew her passport. My review will release tomorrow!” Kangana Ranaut’s plea, meanwhile, has been adjourned to June 25.

Some Twitter users trolled KRK for referring to Kangana as ‘deedi’, reminding him that he is older than her. Responding to the criticism he got, he wrote in a follow-up tweet, “Some idiots are having objection for calling #KanganaRanaut Deedi. Deedi means sister. It has nothing to do with age. Is it clear idiots?”

Kamaal R Khan aka KRK tweeted about Kangana Ranaut.

KRK, meanwhile, is being sued for defamation by Salman Khan. While KRK has claimed that the defamation suit is in retaliation to his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman’s lawyers maintain that it is due to allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Also read: KRK hits back at Mika Singh with his own diss track, singer claims he is banned from entering India

KRK has been attacking Salman on Twitter, calling him ‘Bollywood ke gunde bhai (Bollywood’s goon)’ and vowing to destroy his career. KRK has also claimed that several people from Bollywood, who were ‘scared’ to rub Salman the wrong way, have extended their support to him.

“More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!” he wrote, adding that he will continue to fight as he ‘can’t allow so many people to get disappointed’.

