KRK refuses to apologise to Salman Khan, says 'more than 20 Bollywood people' called to support him

Refusing to apologise, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, has said that he is doing his job honestly. KRK has been slapped with a defamation suit by actor Salman Khan, after he published a negative review of the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, KRK said that he will not apologise to anyone, as he hasn't done anything wrong.

In a series of tweets, he said that he has received messages from over 20 Bollywood personalities, supporting him in this fight. "More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say- Thank you all so very much!" he wrote. In a second tweet, he added, "Now I don’t care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can’t allow so many people to get disappointed. I won’t break their trust."

On Thursday, Salman's lawyers said that the defamation suit was not for KRK's review, but for KRK'S allegations of corruption and money laundering against the Bollywood star.

After initially indicating that he would stop reviewing Salman's films, he changed his stance and wrote in a tweet that he will keep reviewing the actor's movies even if he touched his feet.

"Normally I don’t review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind," he wrote, noting that Salman hadn't taken action against the other negative reviews of the film.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and others. It released on ZEE5 and three theatres in India on Eid.