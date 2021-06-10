Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK says he wants Mika Singh to release diss track, issues warning: 'Fir dekh'
bollywood

KRK says he wants Mika Singh to release diss track, issues warning: 'Fir dekh'

Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has issued a threat to singer Mika Singh, a day before Mika is due to release his diss track against KRK.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 05:39 PM IST
While Kamaal R Khan did not name Mika Singh, the comments came after the singer defended Salman Khan.

A day before singer Mika Singh is due to release his diss track on self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan, KRK tweeted out a challenge to him. Mika sided with Salman Khan in his defamation lawsuit against KRK, which initiated a side-feud between the two.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a teaser for his song, titled #KRKKutta. Hours later KRK tweeted without naming anyone, "Itna Bhaunkta Kyon hai, Agar Aukaat Nahi Hai Song release Karne Ki (Why are you barking if you don't have the guts to release the song)? Darr Mat, Bindaas Release Kar! Main Chahta Hoon Ki Tu Ek Baar song Release Karde! Fir Dekh (Don't be scared, release the song. I want you to. But just wait and watch)!"

The feud began when Mika, in an interview to a paparazzi channel, said that Salman's legal action was a long time coming and called KRK a 'gadha (donkey) and a 'chuha (mouse). KRK retaliated by calling him a 'chirkut singer' who was looking to gain publicity.

Mika subsequently announced the diss track, which he says he will release on June 11. In one video, shared on social media, he stood outside KRK's Mumbai house, which he said is near his studio.

Addressing KRK, Mika said in the video, “Dekh bhai, main tere ghar ke bahar khada hoon yahaan pe. Chaati chaudi kar ke khada hoon. Tu jahaan kahega, wahaan mil leta hoon. Tu saari umar mera beta hi rahega. Meri tere se koi ladai nahi hai (See, brother, I am standing outside your house with my head held high. I am ready to meet you wherever you want. You will always be my son. I have no enmity with you) because you are my son.”

Also read: Mika Singh: I am done ignoring KRK’s cheap tactics

While KRK has said that Salman's lawsuit is in retaliation for his negative review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman's lawyers have said that it is for allegations of corruptions made by KRK against Salman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
krk kamaal r khan salman khan mika singh

Related Stories

bollywood

KRK, amid feud with Salman Khan, praises 'bhai' Vivek Oberoi for calling out Bollywood: 'Pure truth'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:00 PM IST
bollywood

Mika Singh's KRK diss track includes actual sound of barking dogs, singer calls it 'commercial club song'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 11:17 AM IST
bollywood

KRK deletes pics of Disha Patani, her rumoured ex Parth Samthaan after backlash for calling him her ‘brother’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 06:34 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?

Sundar Pichai’s birthday: Ramesh Pokhriyal shares special message

Scientists trace bird migration with GPS trackers

Anand Mahindra relates with excited dog’s reaction when pandemic ends
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP