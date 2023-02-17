Krunal Pandya shares unseen pics from brother Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's Hindu wedding

A day after Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic put up the photographs from their royal wedding in Rajasthan, his brother Krunal Pandya shared more pictures from the couple's Hindu ceremony. On Friday, the cricketer shared a series of shots from the Udaipur wedding that showed him and his wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya giving blessings to the couple, as well as other candid moments from the day. Both Hardik and Natasa reacted by sharing hearts on Krunal's post. (Also read: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic look stunning in first pictures from royal Hindu wedding in Udaipur)

On Instagram, Krunal simply wrote, "Pyaar (Love)" with a few red heart emojis along with an evil eye emoji. The first photo showed him and Pankhuri giving blessings to Hardik and Natasa, while the second one showed Hardik putting a necklace around Natasa. In another, the couple is taking pheras around the holy fire, while their son Agastya is watching from uncle Krunal's arms.

Krunal is shown kissing Agastya's cheek in another photo, while he puts a tikka (red mark with sindoor) on Hardik's forehead in another. The last photo shows Krunal standing alongside the couple as they put a few offerings into the fire. The couple thanked Krunal for his post by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "This picture has just so many relations and so pure." While another added, "Stay Blessed as a lovely joint family always…" Many other fans wished their congratulations to the couple on the vows renewal.

Hardik and Natasa renewed their vows and got married in two different ceremonies in Udaipur. They first had a Christian wedding on February 14, Valentine's Day and later got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony as well. Hardik wore cream embroidered sherwani and a dupatta for the Hindu wedding, while Natasa was dressed in an embroidered golden lehenga with a red dupatta.

The cricketer got engaged to the Serbian dancer in January 2020. Due to the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, they tied the knot in a private ceremony at home. They welcomed their son Agastya Pandya in July 2020. Krunal and Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya, died in January 2021, following a cardiac arrest.

