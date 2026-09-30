Kubbra Sait defends ‘legend’ Govinda amid dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar: ‘When did gossip become judgement?’

Bollywood actor Govinda's personal life has been grabbing attention for some time now. His appearances with his co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar on multiple occasions have sparked dating rumours. Even his wife, Sunita Ahuja, called him a 'sugar daddy' to Komal Rani. Now, Kubbra Sait has come to the actor's defence, dismissing the rumours as gossip.

Kubbra Sait calls out dating rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar

Kubbra Sait defends Govinda amid dating rumours with Komal Rani Swarnkar.

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On Wednesday, Kubbra took to Instagram and shared a video defending Govinda amid rumours of him dating Komal Rani Swarnkar. She said, "When did you stop being a fan and start becoming a private investigator? I am asking this because I grew up watching Govinda. Yaa dude, what a superstar, icon, legend. Full 90s was owned by this guy. But today in 2026, if there is a girl, if she’s near him, if she’s breathing air around him, then she’s a ‘mystery woman’, an ‘alleged girlfriend’. You tell me, who has come to this conclusion?"

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{{^usCountry}} She added that she does not know Govinda personally but has met Sunita Ahuja. She described Sunita as “funny”, “outspoken”, “outrageous” and “incredible”. However, she said what particularly bothered her was the expectation that Sunita and every woman linked to such rumours must repeatedly respond to and justify speculation they did not create in the first place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that she does not know Govinda personally but has met Sunita Ahuja. She described Sunita as “funny”, “outspoken”, “outrageous” and “incredible”. However, she said what particularly bothered her was the expectation that Sunita and every woman linked to such rumours must repeatedly respond to and justify speculation they did not create in the first place. {{/usCountry}}

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Kubbra then asked, “When the hell did gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgement? I’m a public figure, I get it. My life is excruciating, but it’s my work. Why are you taking my personal life and then making it a public spittoon? Like, who asked you?” she questioned.

The actor also stressed that conversations around respecting women cannot be limited to reacting when something horrific happens to them. She added, “Respect a woman in everyday life, in everyday choices, and don’t ask women to come forward and justify themselves. No one asked. So yeah, before you go out there and go like, ‘I consumed this, let me take phone and put nasty comment,’ or, ‘Wait, let me make one viral video for clickbait,’ ask yourself, ‘Who asked me to do this?’ I’ll tell you the answer. The answer is nobody. If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all. Just be a fan. Enjoy being a fan.”

About Govinda's personal life

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Govinda’s personal life has been under scrutiny amid reports of trouble in his marriage to Sunita Ahuja and speculation about his equation with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The rumours intensified after the two were spotted together at the airport and later at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja.

Govinda dismissed the dating rumours, saying his equation with Komal was professional and that his visit to Lalbaugcha Raja was to pray for the success of Roopa. He also claimed that the speculation was part of a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and tarnish his image.

Komal later addressed the controversy on Instagram, denying that she was responsible for problems in Govinda and Sunita’s marriage. She said that “nobody can be a homebreaker in an already broken house” and objected to her name being dragged into the dispute.

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Several actors, including Divya Khossla Kumar, Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah, came out in support of Sunita Ahuja.