Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut, says calling her 'queen' backfired

Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.

Actor Kubbra Sait took an indirect jibe at actor Kangana Ranaut over her comments on the farmers’ protest, and disparaging remarks about supporters of the movement. Though Kubbra did not directly name Kangana, she made a reference to her National Award-winning film, Queen.

“Queen Queen bula bula ke beda gard kar diya hai (You referred to her as ‘queen’ and created trouble)!” Kubbra wrote in a tweet. In her follow-up tweet, she corrected a typo and wrote, “Sorry it’s apparently gark.”

A screenshot of Kubbra Sait's tweets.

Kangana made disparaging remarks about singer Rihanna and Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg for tweeting about the farmers’ protest. Suggesting that Rihanna was paid for her tweet, Kangana asked what was special about her. “...Well... she can shake her bum cheeks and expose her a** crack right in to the camera lens while singing..ya that’s all. Nothing else,” she wrote. She also called Greta a ‘rat’ who ‘does not want to go to school, hates to study’ and claimed that she was a part of a ‘conspiracy’ against India.

Also read | Jacqueline Fernandez's BFF Amanda Cerny stands by protesting farmers: 'I guess you won’t be seeing me in Bollywood'

Last year, Kubbra supported a Twitter trend to suspend Kangana’s account, which was then handled by her team. Kubbra clarified that it was ‘not personal’ and called the tweets from the account ‘toxic’.

Kubbra was later blocked on Twitter by Kangana and reacted to it by tweeting, “Aiyo! I was silent all along. Not one tweet to her. We are katti and she didn’t even tell me. Told her it’s not personal bro!” Kubbra also questioned the Y-plus security cover given to Kangana ahead of her visit to Mumbai last year and wrote, “Just checking, is it going out my taxes?”

