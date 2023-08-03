Kudmayi: Details you might have missed in the wedding song from RRKPK, including the 'kanyadaan' scene. Watch

The full video of the wedding song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been finally released by the makers. On Thursday, the cast of the film, including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and director Karan Johar, had a media interaction to celebrate the success of the film. The song Kudmayi was also released at the same time. Featuring Ranveer and Alia, the song is a beautifully shot number that culminates in the wedding of the two characters in a grand style. The song video also gives viewers new details that they might have missed the first time. (Also read: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt surprise fans at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: ‘Picture kaisi lagi?’)

About the wedding song Kudmayi

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from the song Kudmayi.

The soothing number, composed by Pritam and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, is sung by Shahid Mallya. In the video, the wedding of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) takes place in the presence of their family. In one scene, Alia's onscreen father, played by Tota Roy Chowdhury, kisses her palms and helps her wear the jewellery and her wedding veil. Meanwhile, Ranveer turns emotional as he is helped by his parents to get ready for the wedding.

Details in the song video

There are also some details that viewers must have missed in the credits. In the 'varmala' sequence, when Alia goes on the stage with Ranveer on the other end, she is pulled above the shoulders of her brothers. As Alia breaks into a smile, Ranveer bends in front of her and Alia goes to put the garland on him first.

In another key scene as the wedding takes place, during the ‘kanyadaan’, Alia's father keeps her palm above Ranveer's, but in the next moment, Ranveer's father does the opposite and keeps Ranveer's palm above Alia, indicating that the age-old custom of 'kanyadaan' need not be the way ahead. As both Ranveer and Alia witness this beautiful exchange, they break into a smile.

More details

Karan Johar also revealed that the song Kudmayi was edited out from the final cut of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani because he wanted to keep the length of the film under 250 minutes. It so happened that due to these reasons, the song was kept in the end credits of the film. Karan also said that the song was shot just four days after Alia's real wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. So the mehendi on Alia's hands is from her real wedding.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April last year. Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai.

