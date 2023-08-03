Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt surprise fans at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening: ‘Picture kaisi lagi?’

On Tuesday, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt paid a surprise visit to a theatre in Mumbai screening their new film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. They were joined by the film's director Karan Johar as well. A video from the visit shows all three of them in special Rocky Aur Rani sweatshirts, addressing the viewers after the screening. (Also read: Unpacking the delights of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theatres.

'Picture kaisi lagi?'

Ranveer and Alia entered the theatre after the end credits started rolling and she asked everyone ‘Picture kaisi lagi (how was the movie)?’. Ranveer gave a man a kiss on his cheek as the audience cheered for the team. Introducing Karan Johar, Ranveer said, “Ladies and gentleman a round of applause for the maker, man of the moment, Karan Johar! Karan aapke chehre dekh ke I'm so happy, so happy, so happy!”

Alia said, “We just wanted to come and say hi. Ye surprise visit hai and thank you so much for watching our film and taking out the time.” The actors then clicked selfies and interacted with their fans, who gave rave reviews to the film.

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani follows the love story of the titular couple, played by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. Also featuring cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, the film has also been lauded by the critics since its premiere last Friday.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has raised ₹60.22 crore at the domestic box office since its release, the makers said Wednesday. Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's latest collection on its official social media pages. "India ki sabse favourite prem kahaani is reigning victorious at the box office!" the studio posted the update on Twitter.

According to the banner, Rocky Aur Rani added ₹7.30 crore for its fifth day collection, bringing up the total earnings to ₹60.22 crore.

