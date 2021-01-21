IND USA
Kunal Kemmu recalls when Taimur and Inaaya’s experience with the paparazzi at a swimming pool got 'dangerous’

Kunal Kemmu said that while the paparazzi are usually 'pretty respectful' of their requests to not click their children, things got a little out of hand once, when Taimur and Inaaya went swimming.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Kunal Kemmu with Taimur and Inaaya.

Taimur Ali Khan, the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, the daughter of actors Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, were born in the spotlight. While the little ones have grown quite used to the paparazzi attention, there have been times that it ‘got a bit dangerous’.

On Kareena’s chat show What Women Want, Kunal talked about the paparazzi culture that their children are growing up in. “You know, there are times when I don’t think much about it but then, there are times when it bothers me,” he said, adding that being followed around by photographers is a fairly new phenomenon for them as well, and they were only just getting accustomed to being clicked outside restaurants when their kids were born.

Kunal said that the paparazzi culture is ‘slightly unfair’ to the children because they grow up thinking that this is how the world is. “I don’t know the kind of psychological effect it might have on them eventually,” he said. He added, however, that since it exists, he does not ‘want to scare the child’ by suddenly trying to hide them when photographers show up.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra talks of the time she ‘broke up with America’ and returned to India: ‘I went into a shell’

While Kunal said that the paparazzi have been ‘pretty respectful’ of requests to not click their children, things can get out of hand sometimes. “It got a bit dangerous, I remember, when Tim and Inaaya had gone to some swimming pool. Door se kisine zoom lens (Someone trained a zoom lens on them from afar)… That I am completely against. That is not okay. A parent has to be aware ki aisa ho raha hai (that this is happening). It can’t be that khufiya (secret) thing happening somewhere,” he said.

Four-year-old Taimur, who has been a paparazzi favourite ever since he came from the hospital after being born, has now learnt to say ‘no’ to being clicked. He is often spotted with Inaaya on their playdates.

