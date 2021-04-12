Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kunal Kemmu reminisces about spending time with Inaaya and Soha at Pataudi Palace, admiring 'lush green' garden
Earlier this year, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter Inaaya, spent time at the Pataudi Palace.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Actor Kunal Kemmu has offered gratitude at being able to spend time with his family, at his wife Soha Ali Khan's ancestral property, the Pataudi Palace. The couple spent several days at the Colonial-era mansion, along with their daughter, Inaaya, and Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore.

While Soha and Inaaya were initially alone, they were later joined by Kunal. Both actors had shared regular social media updates from the lavish house, the pool, and the gardens.

In an interview with a leading daily, Kunal was asked about the getaway. He said, "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

He continued, "I, too, made the most of it. I enjoyed taking walks in the lush greens. Just lying down in the grass, listening to the sound of the birds and playing with my daughter felt so blissful."

Krishna Shroff gives it back to troll who called her 'bekaar' compared to Tiger

Waheeda Rehman goes snorkelling with daughter Kashvi in the Andamans, see pic

Twinkle shares adorable caricature as Akshay tests negative for Covid-19

Natasa takes son Agastya for a swim in the pool, Hardik shares father-son moment

Also read: Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu as your guides. See new pics

Last month, Soha and Kunal had posted pictures of their stay at the palace. Soha had also posted a picture of Sharmila and Inaaya spending some quality time together. She followed it up with a picture of herself and Inaaya, playing with a lamb. She captioned it, "I goat this..." Later, after Kunal had joined them, they shared pictures of a swimming session, and playtime with dogs.

Soha's brother, Saif Ali Khan, in an interview had spoken about how the family arranged for the property to return to the family, after it had been leased out to a hotel chain for several years. Last year, the Pataudi Palace was seen in Saif's Amazon series Tandav.

