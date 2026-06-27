Kunal Kemmu says film business 'isn't always decided by talent but by math': We started making projects, not films

Actor Kunal Kemmu’s latest work is not on the big screen, but on streaming. And for the first time, he is not acting or directing. Kunal is hosting the new Prime Video reality show, Alliance. Ahead of the show’s release this week, Kunal spoke to HT about its concept and how alliances exist outside reality TV, in real life.

On alliances in real life

Kunal Kemmu talks about alliances and more in Bollywood.

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Alliance, as the name suggests, is based on the concept of shifting alliances, where players realise that their friends and allies are not permanent. Kunal says the concept is not much different in reality. “There is a family you are born into, and there is a family you make or choose, like friends who become like family. And sometimes family relationships don't last. Human existence is based on alliances. Back in the day, if you could not be a hunter or gatherer, you had to make alliances to survive. Alliances are what you need to survive,” he says.

On camps in Bollywood

A big parallel of alliance in the world of cinema is the ‘camps’ one often hears about in Bollywood. There have been reports that many actors and filmmakers in Hindi cinema form alliances with people they like, pushing others out of work. Talking about camps in the Hindi film industry, Kunal says, “It exists. It is not the only way things happen, but it does happen in any field. You may feel good or bad about it, but the fact is that it will remain. It is human nature. If I like someone and I want to work with them, you can't make me not work with them. It might be disadvantageous for somebody else, but unfortunately, that's the way to go.”

‘Business is not always decided by talent’

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{{^usCountry}} Having started as a child actor in the 90s and then graduating to lead roles in the 2000s, Kunal has seen his fair share of politicking in Bollywood. He shares, “Camps hote the, ab thode kam hain because tab kuch hi families thi jo films bana rahi thi (There used to be camps. Now there are fewer because earlier only a few families made films). The corporates came. But even today, business is not always decided by talent. It is decided by some math, which does not make any sense.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having started as a child actor in the 90s and then graduating to lead roles in the 2000s, Kunal has seen his fair share of politicking in Bollywood. He shares, “Camps hote the, ab thode kam hain because tab kuch hi families thi jo films bana rahi thi (There used to be camps. Now there are fewer because earlier only a few families made films). The corporates came. But even today, business is not always decided by talent. It is decided by some math, which does not make any sense.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kunal adds that the impact of this mathematical style of filmmaking has been evident in audience response. “That is why we started making projects and not films. Luckily, time teaches everything. Now people are not going to watch films. They are telling us they need content, not projects,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunal adds that the impact of this mathematical style of filmmaking has been evident in audience response. “That is why we started making projects and not films. Luckily, time teaches everything. Now people are not going to watch films. They are telling us they need content, not projects,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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