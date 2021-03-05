Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Lootcase was never intended to be released on OTT. We had a mixed bag of emotions when it came to the release,” says actor Kunal Kemmu, talking about the sleeper hit of 2020, which was also declared one of most liked direct-to-ott films, in a recent survey.
Talking about his film’s success, he is glad for all the love that the film got and says, “The film has repeat value. Sure, we were hoping it would be a theatrical release as a comedy of this scale, there is another level of energy and fun while watching in theatres with others. For us, the unit of the film, the idea of watching the audiences reactions live is another high. Unfortunately, we were robbed of that for multiple reasons; most important of all was due to the pandemic. Thankfully, in the months of turmoil and stress, I am happy that Lootcase gave people something to laugh about,” he says, adding that the love the film got is its biggest takeaway.
With theatres opening up and a number of big-budget films announcing their release date for the year, there are hardly any Fridays left for small budget movies. Going forward, will this lead to smaller films sticking to OTT only? Kemmu replies, “We have gone through such unprecedented times that anyone to predict the future is a far-fetched idea. Even when theatres were open, there was always a fight for smaller films to get enough screens, the proper windows and showtimes. Somewhere, Ott has been a saviour for so many films and shows which are content-driven and not star-driven to find a place and its audience.”
He adds, “Moreover, it’s one thing to think theatres are open and films are releasing but the other thing is, how comfortable will people be to go to theatres right now. There is still a lot of risk as everyone hasn’t got the vaccine. Even in the future, when people will watch movies in theatres regularly, the bigger films will always find bigger muscle to get screens in theatrical releases. We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen and on OTT; and if there will be kinds of films which will only release in theatres. Maybe you would want to enjoy a spectacle film like Avengers or a Rohit Shetty film in the theatres while if it’s a human drama or story about relationships, maybe people might enjoy it on OTT.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhulka for saying he is 'adha kabar mein'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor wishes stepson Ibrahim Ali Khan on birthday
- Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan as he turned 20. She shared a photo of him from a recent shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya dines with Liger team, Eijaz kisses Pavitra at a bash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Step into Mandira Bedi's beautiful Madh Island holiday home, it's now on Airbnb
- Mandira Bedi has put up her Madh Island house on Airbnb. The actor has reportedly been working tirelessly to refurbish the place before letting it out. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared a prayer for him
- Gauahar Khan's father died on Friday after being admitted in a hospital for several days. The actor had been posting about him as she kept close to him in his last days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor wishes 'favourite chef' Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. See pics
- Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor has shared several throwback pictures with Rhea Kapoor while wishing her on her birthday on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday steps out for dinner with her Liger team mates, see pic
- Ananya Panday on Thursday shared a picture with her team mates from Liger as they all went for dinner together. See her picture here. Liger stars Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan points out at quirky coincidence about India vs England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his birthday: 'I love my little brother'
- Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday on Friday. See his specially designed football-shaped cake.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox