Kunal Kohli reveals how Satish Shah reacted when told that he would be remembered for playing a dead body

Satish Shah death: Actor Satish Shah, who passed away at the age of 74 on October 25, leaves behind a filmography packed with performances that cemented his place as an icon across generations. Among his many memorable roles, his portrayal of a corpse in the cult classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro remains his most iconic. Now, filmmaker Kunal Kohli has recalled how Satish reacted when he once told him that he would forever be remembered for playing a dead body. Also read: Hospital reveals Satish Shah was found unresponsive at home, could not be revived despite CPR Kunal Kohli took to social media to remember Satish Shah for his talent.

Kunal remembers Satish Shah

Satish Shah, renowned for his roles in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, among many others, passed away at the age of 74 on October 25 due to kidney failure. Kunal took to social media to mourn the loss, and remember him for his talent.

“Can’t believe I’m writing this. We created Philips Top10 together. Madhu & you became such good friends. Aise Kaun Jaata Hai (Who goes like this). Can’t believe I won’t hear you call me ‘Kunu Baba’ one more time. Love you Sats,” Kunal wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his second tweet, Kunal looked back at the conversation he once had with Satish, where they spoke about how people would remember them after their death.

Kunal shared, “Satish & me were friends that spoke a lot of rubbish - as true friends do. Years ago While having a drink once we randomly spoke about what we would be known for after we died. He asked me to tell him what he would be known for. I said it’ll be very funny and ironical if he’d be known for playing a dead body after he’s died.”

“We both cracked up laughing about that. Today that’s what’s happened. Sats - I know wherever you are - you’re smiling about this. You were truly one of a kind my friend. Kicking myself for not calling you 2 days ago when you suddenly popped up in head. Life. This is what happens. Miss you already my friend,” he added.

Kunal was talking about his role in the 1983 cult classic movie, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro. In the film, he played the role of Municipal Commissioner D’Mello. His character dies an untimely death early in the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro narrative, but D’Mello’s dead body becomes the central pivot around which the film's spiraling chaos revolves, including the final Mahabharat stage play.

Satish Shah dead at 74

Veteran actor Satish Shah died at the age of 74 on Saturday. His friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also confirmed his death through a video message posted on Instagram. The actor passed away after suffering from kidney failure.

As per a statement issued by P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai, Satish Shah was found unresponsive at his house. “Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived,” they shared in the note.

Satish Shah embarked on his acting journey in the 1970s, and gained recognition after Kundan Shah and Manjul Sinha’s sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. He is also known for featuring in projects such as Umrao Jaan, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Hero No. 1, Main Hoon Na, and Fanaa, among others.