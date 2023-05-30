Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 10 years: Kunal Roy Kapoor recalls his character was catalyst for Bunny’s change of heart

It has been a decade since the rom-com, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released. Actor Kunal Roy Kapoor, who played a small yet pivotal role in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film, waxes nostalgic while reminiscing about the fun he had while shooting. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor thinks Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani would make a good sequel, says Ayan Mukerji 'had a very nice story')

Kunal on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

“Time flies! Talking about the film on its 10th anniversary (on May 31) brings back so many memories,” he says, adding, “Its success was one thing but what you really carry forward with you are all the great memories of actually making it and spending time together with other actors.”

Kunal spoke about his character in the film

Talking about his character Taran, the NRI who gets married to Aditi (Kalki Koechlin), the 44-year-old reveals that it wasn’t just a funny cameo. He also shares what went behind writing that part and the conversations he had with the director.

“Taran is a loved character in the sense that Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) sees something in this Taran and Aditi as a couple and that somehow changes his attitude a bit towards love and his priorities in life. Ayan and I had discussed at length how Taran, sort of, acts as a catalyst for Bunny’s change of heart towards Naina (Deepika Padukone). Perhaps that’s why my character still resonates and is remembered by people. It wasn’t just a funny one. It was something that brought about change,” elaborates the actor.

Kunal’s dance sequence with Evelyn

Among all the iconic scenes, Kunal’s dance sequence with Evelyn Sharma remains one of the loved ones. “Evelyn and I had a great time putting that dance choreography together. We were just trying to come up with crazy steps,” he shares, adding that besides the funny scenes, there were a couple of difficult portions as well.

“I remember that swimming pool scene was pretty tough to shoot. For me to fall into that ice cold water to fetch the ring was not easy; it was really cold and we shot for that scene at night,” recounts Kunal.

Asked if he anticipated such a tremendous for the film and that it would go on to become a cult of sorts, and Kunal admits no one really expected Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to have the longevity that it has currently. “It’s like one of those rom-coms that people like to revisit. Nobody knew that it could have connected with the audience even so many years later. So, yes, that way, it definitely took everyone by surprise,” he concludes.