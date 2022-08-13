Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 2 collection: Aamir Khan's film falls by 40%, collects 7 crore amid controversies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bollywood
Published on Aug 13, 2022 07:29 AM IST
Laal Singh Chaddha box office: Aamir Khan's film registered a fall of almost 40 percent on Friday after opening on Raksha Bandhan at ₹12 crore.
Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in a still from Laal Singh Chaddha.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan as the titular character in the official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, fell remarkably on day two of its release in theatres. The film collected around 7 crore on Friday. The two-day-total of the film would stand at around 19 crore at domestic box office. It had clashed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which too recorded similar figures at the ticket counters. Also read: Aamir Khan faces complaint for ‘disrespecting Indian Army’ and 'hurting religious sentiments' with Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor and marks Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame and has been written by Atul Kulkarni.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that Laal Singh Chaddha is looking at a drop in the 40% range with collections set to be around 6.50-7 crore nett on Friday. The report further added that the film is collecting very poorly in mass markets.

The film had recorded the third best opening for a Bollywood film this year with day one collections of 12 crore. Sharing the collections on Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written, “#LaalSinghChaddha is shockingly low on Day 1... The dull start has added to the woes of an ailing industry... Better at premium multiplexes, but mass circuits are weak... Needs to score big numbers from Fri-Sun to salvage the situation... Thu 12 cr. #India biz. All versions.”

On Friday, a Delhi-based lawyer also submitted a complaint to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora against Aamir Khan, Paramount Pictures and several others for allegedly "disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments " in Laal Singh Chaddha.

"In the movie, the makers have depicted that a mentally challenged person was allowed to join Army to fight in the Kargil War. It is a well-known fact that the best army personnel were sent to fight the Kargil war and rigorously trained army personnel fought the war but the movie makers intentionally depicted the said situation to demoralise and defame the Indian army," advocate Vineet Jindal said in the complaint.

(With ANI inputs)

