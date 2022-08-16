Laal Singh Chaddha box office day 5 collection: Film might shut shop by next week; earns only 46 crore so far

Laal Singh Chaddha has missed the mark at the box office. The Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer released on August 11 and failed to make the most of the extended Raksha Bandhan weekend. Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 film Forrest Gump, earned between ₹ 45-46 crore in five days. Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, which clashed with the Aamir film at the box office, has not been able to do any well either and has reportedly collected around ₹ 33.5 crore in five days. Read more: Aamir Khan film fails to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, future looks bleak

Laal Singh Chaddha had high expectations of performing well at the box office. However, the business the film has done, so far, has not been up to the mark. Trade sources told HT that Laal Singh Chaddha earned somewhere in the range of ₹ 7.5-8.5 crore in the domestic circuit on Monday. This took the film’s five-day extended weekend earnings to around ₹ 45-46 crore.

As per HT sources, the Raksha Bandhan holiday factor could now be over and the film is expected to see a sharp drop on Tuesday, day 6 of its release. As things stand, the business will likely wrap up by next weekend. Going by the latest box office figures, it appears likely that Laal Singh Chaddha will not be able to cross the ₹ 100 crore mark at the box office, which would be a massive disappointment for Aamir Khan as this is his first film in four years.

The overseas performance of Laal Singh Chaddha has been comparatively better, but not close to what was expected from it. As per a report in Box Office India, Laal Singh Chaddha grossed a little over $ 4 million (around ₹ 31 crore) over its extended weekend. The three-day weekend of the film was the third best post the Covid-19 pandemic after KGF 2 and 83; while the four-day weekend made it the best post the pandemic. However, the figure is arrived at after comparing four days against three days of other films.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan and is written by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, it also stars Mona Singh and marks Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. Before its release, the film made headlines after the hashtag, Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha, started trending on Twitter. Aamir, Kareena, Advait, as well as many other celebs, reacted to the boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha, which could be one of the factors in the film’s dull box office performance.

