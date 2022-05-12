Laal Singh Chaddha new song Main Ki Kaaran out, poster offers closest Forrest Gump likeness yet

Aamir Khan has shared the second song from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Main Ki Kaaran. The actor launched the first song Kahaani last month with heavy promotions, interviews, Instagram lives and special filters. The latest song was delivered as a surprise to his fans on Thursday. (Also read: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao huddle up in new pics from Laal Singh Chaddha sets, see here)

The song includes vocals by singer Sonu Nigam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattachary. It is composed by Pritam. Main Ki Kaaran was launched with a behind-the-scenes video of Sonu Nigam jamming with Pritam and his team. You can watch the video here.

A new poster was also launched with the song which showed a young Laal with a young girl, walking through a path lined with tall trees, holding hands. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and the scene looks like an exact replica of scenes that featured a young Forrest and young Jenny.

Aamir Khan and Sonu Nigam also launched the song on Red FM and they spoke about Main Ki Kaaran in detail. Sonu said, “When Pritam approached me for the song, he told me how Aamir Khan only wanted me to sing it. I’ve sung for Aamir before and all those songs were super hits and received so much love from audiences. I believe Main Ki Kaaran is going to be another winner in our journey.”

Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the songs of Laal Singh Chaddha, but instead only the audios to give them the warranted attention.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in guest appearances.

