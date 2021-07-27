Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao huddle up in new pics from Laal Singh Chaddha sets, see here

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were seen posing with what appeared to be the members of the press club in Kargil. The former couple is currently in the city of Jammu and Kashmir to complete Laal Singh Chaddha. While Aamir stars are the lead in the film, Kiran is a part of the production team. The former couple's son Azad is also with them.

In the photos shared by fan accounts, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are seen seated on a small set of a staircase while a group of people surrounded them. The duo along with the group smiled for the camera. Aamir was also seen posing individually with people in a few pictures. Videos from the location also revealed that Aamir and Kiran held a press conference where they shared their experience of working in Kargil.

A few photos of Aamir were also shared online in which he was seen celebrating a crew member's birthday. In the picture, Aamir and Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan were seen feeding the birthday boy a piece of cake.

Aamir and Kiran have been stationed in Jammu and Kashmir for a while now. Pictures and videos of the duo, their son Azad and the team of Laal Singh Chaddha playing a game of table tennis had gone viral recently. Videos and pictures of Kiran and Aamir dancing together had also been shared online.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Actor-writer Atul Kulkarni has written the script and the film is scheduled to release on Christmas 2021. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Aamir and Kiran informed fans that they have parted ways. They confirmed the news of their divorce through a statement. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," they said in a joint statement. They added that they will continue to co-parent their son Azad.