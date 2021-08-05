Lara Dutta's BellBottom look doesn't get hair stylist Sapna Bhavnani's approval: 'Such a bad wig'

Lara Dutta plays the role of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in Akshay Kumar's BellBottom. Her look in the film made it almost impossible for fans to recognise her. However, hair stylist and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Bhavnani wasn't impressed.

Responding to a tweet about Lara Dutta's impressive makeup in the film, Sapna wrote, "Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But of course, you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet." She also shared a close-up picture, demarcating the 'wig line' on Lara's face in a still from BellBottom. "See this white glaring wig line .. natural hairlines are not like this at all," she wrote.

A Twitter user also agreed with Sapna, and wrote, "That's Lara Dutta?! Everything save for the wig is stellar."

At the trailer launch event, Lara Dutta had to specify that she is playing the role of Indira Gandhi. "I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That's me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her,” she said.

Lara added, "As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was extremely centred and not really prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form. I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for."

BellBottom features Akshay Kumar in the lead role and also stars Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, among others.