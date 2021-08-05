Tiger Shroff makes a card float in the air, Siddhant Chaturvedi has a hilarious comment

Tiger Shroff performed a magic trick in a video that he has shared on Instagram. He also thanked mentalist Ankit Verma for his newly-acquired skills.

Tiger Shroff performed the card trick in front of a group of men in his latest Instagram video. He made the card float in the air, without touching it at all.

Tiger shared the video with the caption, "Putting on a show with my jedi mind tricks, if you guys like this one then ill do the same thing with a human next time let me know thanks @magiciananky007 for my new powers."

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a hilarious response to the video. "Ab Kabhi ATM mein card bhi nahi phasega (Now cards won't get stuck in ATM)! Bro," he wrote. Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff was also impressed and commented, "Wowwwwwwwwww," posting a bunch of fire emojis. Bhakhtyar Irani also appreciated Tiger's skills and wrote, "Jaadugar mera naam goga mujhsa nahi koi hoga (My name is Goga, there is no one like me - a line from Amitabh Bachchan's film Jaadugar)....truly the best my fav @tigerjackieshroff."

Also read: When Ajay opened up about the difference Kajol made in his family's life

Tiger has completed the first shooting schedule for the sequel of his 2014 debut movie Heropanti, which is slated for release on December 3 this year. Heropanti 2 will also star Tara Sutaria in a lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, Baaghi 3. The film's music will be composed by AR Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob. Tiger also has Baaghi 4 and Ganapath co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.