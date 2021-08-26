Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Lara Dutta's Indira Gandhi and her advisors dance with Akshay Kumar in BellBottom BTS clip. Watch
bollywood

Lara Dutta's Indira Gandhi and her advisors dance with Akshay Kumar in BellBottom BTS clip. Watch

Dressed as Indira Gandhi from the film, Lara Dutta can be seen dancing on sets of BellBottom, alongside Akshay Kumar, in a BTS video that she shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 04:26 PM IST
The team of BellBottom dancing together.

Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar and the team from their recent film BellBottom were seen grooving in a video from the sets of the movie. Lara, who essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared the video that featured her in the same get up.

Filmed in the PM's office with Lara as Indira Gandhi, the video shows her dancing with other actors by her side. Across the table, Akshay Kumar can be seen leading the group.

Sharing the video, Lara wrote on her Instagram page, "Madam mission successful raha (The mission was successful, madam)”! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!! . Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!"

RELATED STORIES

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent, played by Akshay Kumar, who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

BellBottom stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, apart from Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar. BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. BellBottom was the first major Hindi film to hit theaters in India post the pandemic induced shutdown of cinema halls early last year.

Also read: BellBottom weekend box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer mints 12.65 cr

At a total weekend collection of 12.65 crore, BellBottom performed slightly less than what trade experts had previously predicted. Theatres are still shut in major centres such as Mumbai and Pune, which is expected to have strongly impacted the collection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lara dutta akshay kumar bellbottom
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Amitabh reveals why he rehearses multiple times for films: 'At my age...'

'Karan Johar worse than Salman Khan,' says Sofia Hayat

Shamita is jealous of Raqesh's attention for Divya, gets a kiss from him

When Mumtaz revealed Rajesh would say 'aye moti, chal aaja' before carrying her
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP