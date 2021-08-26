Lara Dutta's Indira Gandhi and her advisors dance with Akshay Kumar in BellBottom BTS clip. Watch

Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar and the team from their recent film BellBottom were seen grooving in a video from the sets of the movie. Lara, who essayed the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, shared the video that featured her in the same get up.

Filmed in the PM's office with Lara as Indira Gandhi, the video shows her dancing with other actors by her side. Across the table, Akshay Kumar can be seen leading the group.

Sharing the video, Lara wrote on her Instagram page, "Madam mission successful raha (The mission was successful, madam)”! Only #BellBottom can make us all dance to his tune!! . Some BTS masti on the sets with the one and only AK!! @akshaykumar #BellBottom in cinemas NOW!!!"

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent, played by Akshay Kumar, who is on a mission to rescue over 200 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

BellBottom stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, apart from Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar. BellBottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. BellBottom was the first major Hindi film to hit theaters in India post the pandemic induced shutdown of cinema halls early last year.

At a total weekend collection of ₹12.65 crore, BellBottom performed slightly less than what trade experts had previously predicted. Theatres are still shut in major centres such as Mumbai and Pune, which is expected to have strongly impacted the collection.