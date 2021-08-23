BellBottom 1st weekend box office: Akshay Kumar's film mints 12.65 cr, beats Roohi's opening haul

Akshay Kumar's BellBottom has collected ₹12.65 crore over the four-day extended weekend. The Bollywood film, which became the first Hindi film to release in theatres since the second wave of Covid-19 shut them down, collected approximately ₹4.30 crore on Sunday.

According to Bollywood Hungama, BellBottom witnessed a 35% jump on Sunday alone, benefiting from the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The film, released on August 19, struggled to surpass the ₹3 crore mark in its first two days of release.

On Thursday, the spy thriller collected Rs. 2.75 crore whereas it collected another ₹2.75 crore on Friday. BellBottom collected another ₹3.25 crore on Saturday, pushing the box office collections to ₹8 crores until Day 3.

It also dethroned Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's horror-comedy Roohi, which released in March, as film with the biggest opening weekend collection this year. Roohi had collected ₹12.58 crore and had also released on a Thursday.

Theatres are still shut in major centres such as Mumbai and Pune, which is expected to have strongly impacted the collection. According to a Box Office India report, mass pockets such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat haven't performed as per expectations. The report stated that the regions, which usually collect a huge box office collection on occasions like Raksha Bandhan, did not show growth higher than Delhi NCR.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Akshay noted that given the current scenario, if the film manages to collect even ₹30 crores, 'it is equivalent to ₹100 crore.' He added, "If the movie does ₹50 crore then it equals ₹150 crore (under pre-pandemic circumstances). So that’s where it stands."

BellBottom opened to good reviews from the critics. Hindustan Times review called the film an 'edge-of-the-seat thriller': "The actor was sure the film has what it takes to revive the cinema business: a heady blend of emotions, action, entertainment, drama and stunning visuals. BellBottom, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, is an edge of the seat thriller with several nail biting moments."

After BellBottom, Akshay has multiple projects in the pipeline. This includes Bachchan Panday, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re and Prithviraj.