Lara Dutta says she 'almost had a heart attack' when 4-year-old Saira spoke about divorce: 'I asked Mahesh Bhupathi...'

Lara Dutta revealed she was in shock when she found out that her daughter Saira was aware of the concept of divorce at the age of four. The actor revealed that it was her husband, tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi who taught Saira about it when they were watching the international show Friends.

The actor, who recently starred in the digital series Hiccups and Hookups, was talking about Mahesh Bhupathi's favourite series on the OTT platform in an interview when she revealed that her daughter was hooked to the show Friends at the age of four.

“His favourite show ever is Friends, which he got my daughter hooked on to when she was just four years old. So at four, my daughter came and asked me one day, 'Mum...' she was playing a game and she said, 'Oh, I'm living. This is my house, that's your house and I'm divorce.' And I almost had a heart attack, because I was just like 'What are you saying? Who told you? What is divorce?' and she's like, 'Oh, when two people are in a bad marriage and don't get along and they're living separately, it means they are divorced',” Lara Dutta shared while speaking with Brut India.

“She was five years old and I was like, 'Who told you this?' She said, ‘Daddy did’. I was like (gesturing a phone call) 'Mahesh, why the hell have you told her what divorce is?' and he started laughing. He was like, 'No we were watching Friends and she wanted to know why was Ross married three times.' I was like, 'So you told her the meaning of divorce?' That's the kind of parents we are,” she added.

Lara and Mahesh had Saira in 2012. Following her birth, Lara took a step back from acting, signing minimal projects. Last year, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Lara explained that she and Mahesh wanted at least one of the parents to always be with Saira.

“When Saira was born, being with her through her early years was my priority. Mahesh and I were clear that between both of us, one parent will always be with Saira full-time. So, my choices of roles became hugely judged on that parameter. It had to be worth leaving Saira and going to work,” she had said.