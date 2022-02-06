Lata Mangeshkar, Raj Kapoor, Nargis, Shashi Kapoor feature in rare old pic from Awara premiere, shared by Karisma Kapoor

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Saturday took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture featuring late singer Lata Mangeshkar, actors Raj Kapoor, Nargis, and a young Shashi Kapoor. Music composers Shankar-Jaikishan and Khwaja Ahmad Abbas also featured in the monochrome photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the photo, taken during Awara's premiere, Lata Mangeshkar stood next to a smiling Raj Kapoor as she looked at the floor. Shashi Kapoor who posed standing next to Raj and Nargis was also seen smiling for the lens.

Nargis, who draped a saree covering her head, smiled for the picture. Sharing the photo, Karisma captioned it, "So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji’s (grandfather) Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India (flower, red heart and folding hands emojis)." Awara, directed by Raj, released in 1951.

Reacting to the post, fans commented on the photo. A person wrote, "Beautiful picture." "End of the music industry," said another fan. "She is the legend, she is pillar of Indian Music Industry. No one can replace great great legend," commented another person.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lata Mangeshkar died on Sunday morning due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. She was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai in the evening. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowarikar, Madhur Bhandarkar, singers Anuradha Paudwal, Mika Singh, Kailash Kher also paid their tributes at Shivaji Park.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prior to that, actor Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle, Shraddha Kapoor among other personalities paid their tributes to Lata at her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj, where her body was kept before being taken to Shivaji Park. Lata, counted as one of India’s greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career, died in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar cremated with state honours as celebs, leaders pay tributes

Earlier in the afternoon, as a flower-bedecked cortege went from her Peddar Road home to Shivaji Park, surging crowds of mourners walked along to say goodbye to the singer. Lata died at 8.12 am almost a month after she was admitted to the hospital with mild Covid-19 symptoms, her doctor said. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia. The Maharashtra government announced a two-day state mourning for the singer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON