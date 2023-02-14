Rishi Kapoor's comment in The Romantics embarrasses Neetu Kapoor: 'After sex, cinema is the...'

Late Rishi Kapoor made a rare appearance on The Romantics, a four-part docu-series that released on Netflix on February 14, which is intended to celebrate the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films (YRF). Neetu Kapoor also appears with him on the show, and true to the late actor's cheeky humour and sassy replies, he was seen giving some hilarious responses to the state of cinema and Bollywood. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's childhood pic with Rishi Kapoor as she remembers late husband on anniversary)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The docu-series features a host of celebrities from Bollywood including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rani Mukherji, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan among others. They all talk about their first encounter with the films of Yash Chopra and what it meant to them as a child loving his cinema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the beginning of the show itself, Rishi Kapoor makes an appearance with Neetu Kapoor when he talks about the obsession of films in the country. Rishi Kapoor then goes on to say, "We are definitely a force to reckon in the world as far as cinema is concerned. We are the largest filmmaking country in the world... The way the West perceives Indian cinema, it's not about sadhus (monks), it's not about snake charmers...not about elephants, and cows running. We have come a long way." He then goes on to say, "After sex, cinema is the only best form of entertainment in the world. For Indians at least." The late actor said this with a straight face, which made Neetu Kapoor seemed slightly embarrassed by his comment and was left giggling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rishi passed away at the age of 67 in April 2020, after a two-year battle with leukaemia. He breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

The actor went on to play the romantic lead in 92 films between 1973 and 2000, and was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. He appeared opposite his future wife Neetu Kapoor, née Singh in 12 films. The couple has two children--daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir, who is also a popular actor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.