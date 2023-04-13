It is Satish Kaushik’s birthday anniversary today -- the first that the late actor-filmmaker’s family is spending without him. It’s an especially tough time for his daughter Vanshika, 10, who gave us using social media after her father’s death on March 9.

Vanshika keeps saying ‘Papa’s birthday has come but he is not here’: Satish Kaushik’s nephew Nishant on late actor’s birth anniversary

“In the past few days, she has broken down again and again. Yesterday, too, she cried a lot, and chachiji had to put her to sleep. She is missing Satish ji, and says ‘papa’s birthday has come, but he is not here’. She has even made a card for him. Chachiji, as a mother, is trying to be brave and being with Vanshika,” says Nishant, Kaushik’s nephew.

In an attempt to stay strong and hold on to the good memories, the family have decided to be part of a special tribute ceremony being hosted by Kaushik’s close friend, actor Anupam Kher.

“We are walking into his first birth anniversary just one month after he passed away. It is a very difficult time for us. We are yet to deal with the loss. His daughter (Vanshika) and chachi ji are still recovering from the loss. We are trying to stay strong, and holding onto the good memories to move on from this tough time,” adds Nishant.

At his get-together, Kher wishes to relive memories with the filmmaker.

“He used to go and meet his friends -- Anupam sir, Anil Kapoor sir, Boney Kapoor sir during the day, and spend the night with his family. This time, that is how we decided to celebrate it. At the get-together, we will be giving a tribute to chachaji, and celebrating the life of Satish Kaushik. There will be singers too,” reveals Nishant, who also used to work with Kaushik, who would have turned 67, on many projects.

He adds, “The loss is hitting Vanshika now. She is very young. While we are trying to use several ideas to divert her mind, she is missing him a lot. The two had a special bond, as she used to wait for him to come back so that they could make videos together. The vacuum is hitting her.”

Lastly, Nishant also addresses the murder rumours surrounding Satish Kaushik’s death, saying, “It was really uncalled for. Sometimes people try to capitalise the situation, and that is what it was. We as a family knew that it is not true, which is why we maintained our silence and finally truth prevailed. It fizzled out, but it did impact us. However, now, we just want to grieve in peace and deal with the loss.”