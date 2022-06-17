Leo Kalyan, who performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower, reacts to hate comments: 'I'm doing something right'

British-Pakistani singer Leo Kalyan reacted to the hate comments he faced following his performance at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. Leo, who performed several Hindi songs including Masakali and Chura Liya at the actor's baby shower in London on Wednesday, had shared pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. Also Read| Inside Sonam Kapoor's 'chic' baby shower with customised menu for each guest and dreamy decor. See pics

Leo also shared a picture in which he posed with Sonam, and a video in which Sonam was grooving along as he performed Masakali, a song from her 2009 film Delhi-6. The musician wore a grey mini dress as he posed with the mom-to-be, who was in a flowy pink dress. Leo captioned his post, "A spice girl in Bollywood. I just performed at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower. What is life?"

Leo later revealed that he received a lot of hate on social media, since he shared the post. He reacted to it in a note he shared on Instagram Stories, where he said that the comments made him feel he was doing something right.

Sharing a post that defended him from the 'bullying,' Leo wrote, "Hate comments don't bother me at all. because firstly - some of them are so genuinely funny, I share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly (laughing emoticon) also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life - I'm actually CHALLENGING people and societal norms. which means: I'm doing something right."

Leo Kalyan reacts to hate comments.

He added on his Instagram Stories, "I can't reply to everyone personally because there are a lot of messages. But I am trying to read them all slowly. And thank you for the love. I honestly never expected any of this, so every single like, share, comment & DM is such a blessing."

Several guests at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower shared videos of Leo's performance on their Instagram accounts, which the actor also reposted. Sonam is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. Her baby shower was also attended by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

