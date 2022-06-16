Inside Sonam Kapoor's 'chic' baby shower with customised menu for each guest and dreamy decor. See pics

Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, celebrated her baby shower in London. Her sister Rhea Kapoor and many guests who attended the shower were left impressed with the arrangements, and took to Instagram on Wednesday to share pictures and videos from the event.

The pictures showed that the baby shower held in a garden had customised menu, napkins, and gifts for every guest. Rhea took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a handwritten menu with her name above it, and wrote, "Such a beautiful baby shower." Sonam's name was also written on the hand-painted tablecloth next to each guest's menu. Rhea shared more pictures from the shower that had dreamy decorations, and a table filled with pies for dessert.

Rhea Kapoor shares pictures from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.

More guests took to Instagram Stories to share pictures from the shower, revealing that their names were also written on their napkins. The guests were also given an off-white pouch and a neckpiece carrying the letters of their names. Sharing the pictures, one guest called the shower 'the chicest baby lunch,' while another called it 'beautiful.' One wrote, "The most extraordinary #babyshower to celebrate gorgeous mama to be @sonamkapoor." Another wrote, "@sonamkapoor you are a special lady...and it was so nice to celebrate with you," noting that every tiny detail at the shower was 'pretty' and 'chic'.

Guests shares pictures from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.

Artist Leo Kalyan, who performed live at the shower to entertain the guests, also shared a picture with Sonam. The mom-to-be wore a pink flowy dress for the occasion. Videos from the event showed Sonam grooving to the music, and Rhea clapping as Leo performed her song Masakali.

Sonam and Anand, who tied the knot in May 2018, announced their pregnancy in March 2022. They shared pictures from their maternity photoshoot and captioned it, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you, the couple wrote."

