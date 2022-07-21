Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda get a grand welcome in Hyderabad, fans flood their car with roses. She shares proof

Liger trailer launch event in Hyderabad saw excited fans showering rose petals on Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda and dancing to drum beats. Karan Johar also shared videos and pictures from the ‘high energy’ event.
Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar and Ananya Panday were in Hyderabad for the Liger trailer launch on Thursday.
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda were in Hyderabad on Thursday for the trailer launch event of their film Liger. Ananya shared pictures and videos of their grand welcome as the co-stars were showered with rose petals as they arrived in their car. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is one of the producers, and director Puri Jagannadh, also joined them at the Liger trailer launch. Read more: Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan slay in Liger trailer

Ananya Panday shared a series of photos and videos from event in Hyderabad. The actor, who stole the show in a stunning red saree, will star in her first pan-Indian film, while Telugu actor Vijay, makes his Bollywood debut. Ananya and Vijay, who was dressed casually in a grey T-shirt, denims and a pair of slippers, were seen holding hands and making their way to the trailer launch venue as excited fans cheered them on.

Earlier, Ananya and Vijay were captured waving to the crowd gathered around them from the sunroof of their car. The actors were seen smiling as fans showered them with rose petals. Ananya also shared a photo showing flower petals inside their car and wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Thank you for the love and excitement Hyderabad… the best, best experience. Can’t wait to be back…”

Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of the Liger trailer launch event in Hyderabad. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar also gave a peek into the exciting trailer launch of Liger in Hyderabad. In one of the videos he shared on Instagram Stories, Karan was seen telling the crowd, “You guys rock”. Along with the video, he wrote, “What energy! Hyderabad, you were phenomenal. Mumbai you’re next.” The Liger trailer will also be released at an event in Mumbai later on Thursday.

Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and former professional boxer Mike Tyson, among others.

