bollywood

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster

Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's film has dropped its first poster and it plays as a 'crossbreed' between a lion and a tiger.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:16 AM IST
Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda is a crossbreed between tiger and lion, as the title suggests.

The first look of Puri Jagannadh’s Liger, which marks south star Vijay Deverakonda’s pan-India debut, is here. The film has Ananya Panday in the lead role.

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Sunday, Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film under his banner Dharma Productions, teased the title and first look reveal on Instagram stories. “Stories are not bound by languages anymore, their richness is quantified by their entertainment quotient, the places they take you and the way they make you feel at the core,” he wrote.

“In the past years, we have presented stories that brought a never-seen-before cinematic spectacle to screens, appealing across regions to enthral one and all. Tomorrow, we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema. It's time to put your game face on,” he added.

Vijay reportedly plays a kickboxer with a stutter in Liger. He underwent a dramatic physical transformation for the film and even went to Thailand to train in martial arts.

Last year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said that she wants to dub for Liger in other languages too. “My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible,” she said.

Apart from Liger, Vijay has a film with Sukumar in his kitty. Last year, announcing the film, he wrote on Twitter, “The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr.”

Meanwhile, Ananya also has Shakun Batra’s next in her kitty, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Topics
ananya panday vijay deverakonda

