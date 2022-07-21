Liger trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Ramya Krishnan are here to slay as mom-son duo in thrilling drama with Ananya Panday

The first trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut film Liger is out and reveals why his character was called ‘crossbreed’ in the promotional posters. Starring Ananya Panday opposite Vijay, the film trailer shows Ramya Krishnan in a powerful avatar as his badass mom, who introduces him as a crossbreed between a lion and a tiger. Also read: Liger song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday bring ‘mass vibes’ to Bollywood in energetic dance number

The highpoint of the trailer is not just Vijay's ripped avatar and action sequences but also Ramya's onscreen presence, that reminds us of her Baahubali days and the background music that adds to the vibe of the film.

Vijay plays a MMA fighter in the film and the trailer shows multiple fight scenes featuring the actor. But as he struggles with his speech, he is looked down upon, only to roar at times, when its needed the most. Ananya plays his love interest, who doesn't shy away from standing up for him in crucial times. Mike Tyson also makes a notable cameo as he throws a challenge at Vijay's Liger. There are also glimpses of how Liger represents his country in MMA fights.

The first song from Liger, titled Akdi Pakdi was released before the trailer. It has Vijay and Ananya ruling the dance floor with their moves. They are seen performing the ‘Liger step’ along with several background dancers in the music video. Composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas and Sunil Kashyap, with lyrics by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani, Akdi Pakdi has been sung by Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George.

Liger not only marks Vijay's debut in Hindi cinema, it is Ananya's first multi-lingual film. Earlier this month, a new poster featuring Vijay wearing nothing, and holding a bouquet of red roses in his hand, was released. The words ‘Saala Crossbreed’ were written over it. Directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Liger is all set to hit theatres on August 26, 2022. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

