Liger song Akdi Pakdi: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday bring ‘mass vibes’ to Bollywood in energetic dance number. Watch

The first song of Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut Liger was released by its producers on Monday afternoon. Akdi Pakdi, an energetic dance number, sees the actor match steps with the film’s dy Ananya Panday. Fans have praised the song’s energy and beats and said it brings the ‘mass vibes’ seen in Tamil and Telugu films. Also read: Liger first look: Vijay Deverakonda a cross between a tiger, lion in fiery poster

The song’s video opens with Vijay and Ananya Panday riding a bike as she lies down on the fuel tank in front of him and blows kisses at him. The beat drops and the scene transforms to one of inside a neon-lit disco with both actors in colourful, flashy outfits. The two then display some energetic dance steps in a romantic, fun track around Vijay’s character trying to woo Ananya. They then introduce what they call the ‘Liger step’ along with several background dancers.

Sharing the video, the film’s production house Dharma Productions, wrote, “The biggest dance track of the year Akdi Pakdi is here, with the unbeatable energy from Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.” The song has been composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas and Sunil Kashyap, with lyrics by Mohsin Shaikh and Azeem Dayani. Dev Negi, Pawni Pandey and Lijo George have lent their voices to the track.

Fans were all praises for the song and Ananya and Vijay’s chemistry in it. Some said that Vijay is bringing the kind of entertainment and content south films are famous for, to Bollywood. “Vijay Deverakonda is bringing mass vibes to Bollywood now. Love it,” wrote one fan. Another fan commented, “This movie is going to be a huge success.”

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, it is co-produced by Karan Johar. The makers recently released Vijay’s first poster from the film, which showed him covering his modesty with a bunch of roses. The film stars Vijay as a kickboxer who goes from being ‘chaiwala’ in Mumbai to a professional boxer, competing in the US.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON