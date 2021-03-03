Little Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan come together in Saba's throwback family pictures, see here

Saba Ali Khan, the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, seems to possess a trove of old family pictures. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to post throwback black-and-white pictures of her family, as well as that of actor Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena is married to Saif, and the couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. They have a four-year-old son, Taimur. Saba is the only member of the Pataudi family to have kept away from spotlight. She is a jewellery designer, Tarot reader and a spiritual healer.

"Family, my everything," Saba captioned the collage of pictures, in which both the Pataudis and the Kapoors posed for group pictures, respectively. While Saba's picture showed her siblings, Saif and Soha, posing with their parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, the Kapoor family picture showed Babita and Randhir Kapoor, posing with Kareena and Karisma.

Saba Ali Khan often shares throwback pictures on social media.

Saba often shares pictures of her family on Instagram. In January, she shared glimpses from a photoshoot of her nephew Ibrahim, and said that she was ‘bursting with pride’ to see him grow into a young man. “STANDING TALL. Ive seen the baby,the young boy,the youthful teen and now mahshallah a grown man. I'm an aunt bursting with pride. You're a success story who's made it on his own. Wishing you life's very best. Love you,” she wrote.

Kareena recently shared her first Instagram post since giving birth. It was the poster of Saif's upcoming film, Bhoot Police. She followed it up with a selfie, in which she posed with a trademark pout. While Kareena hasn't shared her new baby's picture yet, she has been regularly posting birthday wishes for friends.