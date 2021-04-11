Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic shared by Saba, see here
bollywood

Little Saif Ali Khan rests in Sharmila Tagore's arms in childhood pic shared by Saba, see here

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture from the actor's childhood. He is seen resting in his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's arms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 06:19 PM IST
Saba Ali Khan shares a picture of a young Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has opened her box full of memories yet again, and this time, she shared a childhood picture of her brother. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared a picture of a young Saif laying in his mother, actor Sharmila Tagore's arm.

Sharing the black-and-white picture, Saba used the sticker 'proud of you.' Since Saif is not on the social media platform, she used the hashtag 'Saif Ali Khan Pataudi.'

Saif Ali Khan with his mother Sharmila Tagore.

Saba also shared an old picture with her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Sharing the picture, she said, "Special... moment #💞 My Jaan . So is #tim #saraalikhan #ibrahimalikhan #no #name #nephew #loveyou #all #familylove #always #forever #😘 #sunday #sundaymood #sundayvibes."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students

'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek on how Aaradhya deals with paps

Pooja Chopra on postponement of film release: It is a déjà vu for me

Twinkle Khanna shares clip of deserted beach during lockdown, watch

Earlier in the week, Saba shared a bunch of throwback pictures of her family. She remembered her father, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and shared a few old pictures of the Indian cricketer. Sharing a picture of him on the pitch, Saba said, "In ACTION...Abba #🌟 I learnt from the best #captain #father #mutawalli In every way...I am and will be the daughter of #late #nawab #mansooralikhan #pataudi I AM my father's girl. A captain steers the ship. Stands by #family. Plays for the country #teamindia I GOT that...from him... My teacher. #Kind #Fair and had my back. Miss him. Respect him. And I carry on in his footsteps.... Bhopal @auqafeshahi especially. His legacy entrusted to me. Thank you abba. My guardian angel. He remains."

Apart from sharing pictures, she was also seen giving Sara Ali Khan a shout-out as she appeared in an awards show recently.

Also Read: 'Aishwarya has trained her nicely': Abhishek Bachchan on how daughter Aaradhya deals with being a Bachchan

Unlike her actor siblings, Saba opted for a career outside Bollywood. However, she has a popular fan following among fans of the Pataudi family, thanks to her posts about her family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan taimur ali khan sharmila tagore

Related Stories

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Taimur stretching on a yoga mat with funny caption, fan calls him 'upcoming Indian yogi'

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 12:16 PM IST
bollywood

Taimur peeks from behind, Inaaya is 'perfection in pink' in precious family photos shared by Saba Ali Khan

PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 12:08 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP