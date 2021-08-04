Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Locked in embrace with Priyanka Chopra is 'home' for Nick Jonas, see new pic of their reunion here
bollywood

Locked in embrace with Priyanka Chopra is 'home' for Nick Jonas, see new pic of their reunion here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunited in the UK, and she took to Instagram to share a picture of them, inseparable.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reunited recently.

Priyanka Chopra reunited with her husband, Nick Jonas, after living apart for long stretches of time this year. Priyanka has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick has been staying in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, locked in an embrace. She wrote in her caption, "He's home," adding a red heart emoji. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Nick recently paid a visit to Priyanka's New York restaurant, Sona, with his brother Kevin Jonas. The restaurant's co-owner Maneesh Goyal took to Instagram and posted pictures of the brothers. Maneesh shared the photos with the brothers and wrote, "Remember when I said that brunch at @sonanewyork was electric?! Thanks for coming through @nickjonas, and bringing your awesome (jo)bro @kevinjonas. As we talked about, SONA sure is a (delicious) vibe... The only person missing was you, @priyankachopra P.S. I love your shirt Nick."

Priyanka recently visited Sona for the first time since its opening. She and Nick often leave comments on each other's social media posts, especially during their time apart. Nick, for instance, recently called her 'hot' in response to a new image she shared.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie, and Nick Jonas can't get over how 'hot' she looks. See here

Priyanka has been stationed in the UK for the best part of 2021. She was briefly joined by Nick and her in-laws, as well as her mother, as she filmed the romantic drama Text for You and immediately moved on to the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. Before that, she'd completed filming The Matrix 4, in Berlin. She also has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling in the pipeline, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra priyanka chopra jonas nick jonas priyanka chopra instagram

Related Stories

bollywood

Nick Jonas flaunts clean-shaven look as he visits Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona with brother Kevin Jonas

PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 01:34 PM IST
bollywood

Nick Jonas gets a makeover before new shoot, leaves Priyanka Chopra smitten

PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 07:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Badminton gold medal winner Viktor Axelsen exchanges shirt with opponent

Video showing a queen bee laying an egg wows people. Watch viral clip

Mumbai Police uses Khali’s video involving a helmet to convey this message

This stop motion video of a 'pizza' being made with wool is incredible. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP