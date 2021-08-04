Locked in embrace with Priyanka Chopra is 'home' for Nick Jonas, see new pic of their reunion here

Priyanka Chopra reunited with her husband, Nick Jonas, after living apart for long stretches of time this year. Priyanka has been based in the UK, working on back-to-back projects, while Nick has been staying in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself and Nick Jonas, locked in an embrace. She wrote in her caption, "He's home," adding a red heart emoji. Her friend Natasha Poonawalla and her manager Anjula Acharia dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Nick recently paid a visit to Priyanka's New York restaurant, Sona, with his brother Kevin Jonas. The restaurant's co-owner Maneesh Goyal took to Instagram and posted pictures of the brothers. Maneesh shared the photos with the brothers and wrote, "Remember when I said that brunch at @sonanewyork was electric?! Thanks for coming through @nickjonas, and bringing your awesome (jo)bro @kevinjonas. As we talked about, SONA sure is a (delicious) vibe... The only person missing was you, @priyankachopra P.S. I love your shirt Nick."

Priyanka recently visited Sona for the first time since its opening. She and Nick often leave comments on each other's social media posts, especially during their time apart. Nick, for instance, recently called her 'hot' in response to a new image she shared.

Priyanka has been stationed in the UK for the best part of 2021. She was briefly joined by Nick and her in-laws, as well as her mother, as she filmed the romantic drama Text for You and immediately moved on to the Amazon Prime Video spy series Citadel, executive produced by the Russo brothers. Before that, she'd completed filming The Matrix 4, in Berlin. She also has a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling in the pipeline, and a Ma Anand Sheela biopic directed by Barry Levinson.