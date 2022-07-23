Lopamudra: If we celebrate Ranbir-Alia, we need to celebrate Sushmita-Lalit

For actor Lopamudra Raut, actor Sushmita Sen has been like a mentor from her initial days in the industry, which is why she is gutted to witness her being called a gold digger for dating businessman Lalit Modi. She feels Sen deserves a lot more respect.

Ever since Modi declared that he is in a relationship with Sen, the actor has been getting a lot of flak on the social media. She is getting trolled online for various reasons, from being called a gold digger to their age difference.

Raut — who first met Sen in 2016 when she was going to represent India at a beauty pageant and started seeking her guidance from there on — feels Sen deserves a lot more respect and asserts, “If she loves someone and is with somebody for love, no one has the right to comment on her relationship. If we are celebrating (actors) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, we should celebrate Sushmita and Lalit, too. Right now, it is unfair.”

Coming out in support of Sen, Raut says she is a woman of substance, who doesn’t need a man in her life.

“She is a woman of substance and needs a lot more respect. At the moment, what she is going through… It is really appalling to see all the audacious remarks that people are putting on Instagram or Twitter,” says Raut.

The actor continues, “These trivial attempts of pulling her down reflects their own cynical state of mind. These are people who have women in their lives. In fact, what’s shocking is that women are also putting a woman down. It’s a very horrendous situation”.

Recalling all her interactions with Sen, the 30-year-old says, “She is such a genuine person. I have not only felt it in her words, but in her attitude as well. We have seen her evolve into this amazing woman since she was 18. She is a complete woman of substance, who doesn’t need a man in her life. A man is the last thing she would need”.

The Verdict — State vs Nanavati actor wonders why everyone is focusing on Modi’s wealth, and not how strong and accomplished Sen is in her life. “People are calling the man as powerful, but what about the woman? She is also a powerful woman. How about talking about her milestones, and wealth instead of talking about the net worth of the man she is with,” she questions.

Wrapping up, the actor asserts, “If she loves someone and is with somebody for love, no one has the right to comment on her relationship”.