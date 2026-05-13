L'Oréal Paris responds as fans question brand for 'ignoring' Aishwarya Rai at Cannes: 'Year after year...'

For decades, cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris has been almost synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival. The brand has been a sponsor of the prestigious film festival, bringing some of the world's top stars to the red carpet for years. Among the biggest L’Oreal ambassadors at Cannes over the past 20 years has been Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, a regular on the Cannes red carpet. So it was strange when L’Oreal unveiled its ambassadors at Cannes’ Le Martinez Hotel with giant banner posters this week, and Aishwarya was absent.

Aishwarya missing from L’Oreal promotions at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai has been a regular at Cannes for over 20 years.

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The six posters included other major L’Oreal ambassadors, including another Indian star, Alia Bhatt, but Aishwarya was conspicuously absent. L’Oreal Paris shared the visual on their Instagram account, writing, “Consider this L’Oréal Paris’s official check-in, Le Martinez is officially home for the Festival.” However, the comments were filled with Aishwarya Rai fans questioning her absence from the promotions. “Where's the mother of Cannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan,” asked one. Another added, “It's too much! This time, L'Oreal is going overboard. The poster doesn't feature a legend like Aishwarya, who made the L'Oreal brand popular across the entire Asian continent, but instead highlights some actresses who are just two days old!” One even went as far as to say, “I'm sorry but Aishwarya Rai will forever be much bigger than Alia Bhatt.”

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{{^usCountry}} L’Oreal responds to Aishwarya Rai fan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} L’Oreal responds to Aishwarya Rai fan {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Amid all these comments calling the brand out, one seemed to have attracted L’Oreal’s attention, too. One fan tagged the brand and wrote, “Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched. Please promote and celebrate her more.” The official account of L’Oreal Paris responded, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid all these comments calling the brand out, one seemed to have attracted L’Oreal’s attention, too. One fan tagged the brand and wrote, “Where is @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb ? We only see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during Cannes. We want to see her more. Her aura is unmatched. Please promote and celebrate her more.” The official account of L’Oreal Paris responded, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.” {{/usCountry}}

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L’Oreal’s response over Aishwarya Rai's absence at Cannes.

However, the response only elicited more angry messages. “Where is her poster then,” asked one fan. Another declared, “You are just back of new faces but forgetting the way Aishwarya brought you fame in Asia 🔥 @lorealparis you need to answer or be ready to get your worth down.”

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes over the years

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Aishwarya first appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, when she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film, Devdas. The following year, she appeared on the red carpet as a L’Oreal ambassador for the first time. Since 2003, she has walked the Cannes red carpet each year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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